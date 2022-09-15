Serpent and “Big People Party” Take the Show on the Road to the US

- Advertisement -

PRESS RELEASE

The popular marathon series “Big People Party” will be staged as part of the UPP Diaspora Connect Roadshow. Two events organized by Diaspora Progressives will be held in the US. The NYC Edition, will take place aboard Circle Line Cruises on September 30th and the Miami edition will be held in West Park, on October 2nd.

“Big People Party” is the brainchild of Algernon “Serpent” Watts, radio host, promoter and UPP Candidate for St. George. What began as a pre-Carnival fundraiser at Pensioners Beach, has run for 16 continuous weeks, garnering a loyal following of patrons who are in search of safe, friendly and affordable entertainment.

Watts explains that “Big People Party” was developed as a fundraiser to support several community projects. As one of the Directors of NewsCo, Watts was able to leverage many existing relationships to get the event up and running in a matter of days.

“Ideas sometimes come to you when you least expect it. Like many bright ideas, the challenge was how do I transform this idea into a fully sustainable venture? We were fortunate that at the time, many people were looking to get out after 2 years of lockdown. We offer a great atmosphere, great food and drinks and a sense of nostalgia, that appeals to a mature audience. The timing was right,” said Watts.

He noted that in a tough economy where traditional sponsorship opportunities are very hard to come by, his team had to become creative. He pointed to this year’s Carnival where the majority of sponsors were government ministries or statutory organizations as evidence of a poor economic climate.

Watts believes that “Big People Party” has caught the attention of the Diaspora because of significant untapped potential for “events tourism” in Antigua and Barbuda. He predicts that the UPP’s plans to position Antigua and Barbuda as the “Events Capital of the Eastern Caribbean” will garner significant support from the Diaspora.

“By developing a year round entertainment calendar supported by local entertainers, the UPP will create stronger linkages between tourism and the creative industries. This will help improve markets for locally produced cultural products and services and create a more enabling environment for small businesses, promoters and artistes to grow,” Watts said.

For tickets to “Big People Party” https:// serpentbigpeoplepartynyc. eventbrite.com

or Tel: 617-719-2664.