ABWU negotiates salary increase for Goddard Catering staff

PRESS RELEASE

St John’s, Antigua – 13 September, 2022 – Line staff at Goddard Catering Group (GCG) are set to benefit from a six percent salary increase following the conclusion of negotiations between the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU) and GCG’s management.

The increase will be implemented over the next three years in increments of two percent per annum.

Senior Industrial Relations Officer, Fernando Samuel, explained that the negotiations were unique in that the parties discussed two collective agreements simultaneously: one covering the period July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2022, and another for the period July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2025.

Samuel noted that discussions on the former agreement were disrupted by the pandemic, during which time several employees were laid off or severed. However, he added that staff employed between July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022 will be awarded an additional increment for that period.

GCG General Manager, Mario Colindres, says he is “happy and proud” about the outcome of the negotiations. He described the process as “amicable” and “in the best interest of the Company and staff”. Colindre said that GCG fostered a good working relationship with the Union over the years, and understood the importance of partnering with the Union to enhance employee benefits. GCG’s Head of HR, Arion Ryan, described the negotiations as “very smooth”, noting that “the Union and the Company were on a good path”.

Shop steward, Neople Browne, said the negotiations addressed many of the concerns of the staff and brought about a satisfactory agreement.

The ABWU thanks the management of GCG for their reasonable and cooperative approach to the discussions and eagerly anticipates the next round of negotiations.