Abraham: Inexperience not a concern for Five Islands

The Five Islands FC is possibly on the verge of joining a very elite group of clubs to have won the Premier Division football title in their first season following promotion from the First Division.

On 31 points after 16 matches, Five Islands head the standings on goal difference, boasting a plus 31 count to that of Greenbay Hoppers’ plus 2. Hoppers are also on 31 points after 16 showings but lost to Five Islands on Saturday.

The safe route to the title would be victories in their two remaining encounters against Swetes FC on Saturday and Grenades on 18 March. Many however believe that victory against Swetes on Saturday could lock down the title for the former champions.

One member of the team’s coaching and management staff, Fernando Abraham, is however hoping for a perfect end to the season.

“The two games coming up are going to be two tough games and we know that because Swetes is playing some very good football and we respect them. Grenades and the powerhouse players that they have are a strong team so we know that we have to be at our top game if we are going to win this championship,” he said.

“In order for us to do so, we have to stay focused, work hard and make sure that we come out victorious in those two games coming up,” he added.

Five Islands gained entry into the top flight at the end of the 2016/17 season and with the help of a number of Cuban players, including striker Sander Cervantes, who has scored 13 times thus far. The relatively young squad has taken the top flight by storm.

Abraham, a former Five Islands and national defender, does not believe a lack of experience will work against his players.

“Most of the players from Cuba, they have all been in winning teams before and they know exactly what is happening. We try to speak to the youngsters as much as we can and try to show them what they need to do. And once they do that, we can overcome anything else,” he said.

As for the plan going forward, Abraham said they will continue to do what has worked for them all season long.

“What we try to do is work hard in practice, stay focused and just take one game at a time. We don’t try to play three and four games before the time comes, we like to focus on the teams we are playing next and our practice is based on that for that period of time until we are playing again,” the former defender said.

A handful of teams, including Empire and Lion Hill Spliff would have achieved the feat of winning the Premier Division in a debut year.