National swim teams selected following weekend nationals

The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) has named both a six-member Carifta team and a four-member Commonwealth Games team as they launch into the final stage of their preparations for both events.

Bianca Mitchell, Gabriella Gittens, Hailey Derrick, Olivia Fuller, Daryl Appleton and Jason Bento have all been selected to represent the twin-island state at the Carifta Swimming Championships slated for April in Jamaica.

They were chosen from a field of 14 swimmers who would have met the qualifying standard at a recent national championships here.

Meanwhile, Stefano Mitchell, Jadon Wuilliez, Makaela Holowchak and Aliah Maginley will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the 4-15 April Commonwealth Games in Australia. Maginley replaced Samantha Roberts who is recovering from an injury.

The federation also announce that, for the first time, swimmer Lleyton Martin has achieved a B-Qualifying time for the Youth Olympics in the 50 metres Butterfly. The feat was achieved at the CCCAN Swimming Championships in July 2017 and again at the FINA World Juniors in Indianapolis in August 2017. His goal is to clinch the A qualifying time before the games in Argentina in October 2018.

The selection of the teams follows the hosting of the National Championships held last weekend in which 67 Swimmers from five clubs competed in a wide range of events.

The represented clubs were AAC Storm, Wadadli Aquatic Racers, Marlin’s, Riptide and the Vipers Swim Clubs.

A total of 12 national records were set during the three days of competition while Gittens matched the record of Bianca Mitchell in the15-17 age category of the 100 metres Backstroke in a time of 1:12.60.

Hailey Derrick set three new records in the 11-12 girls category with a time of 4:53.03 in the 400 metres Freestyle; 10:07.02 in the 800 metres Freestyle and 2:18.86 in the 200 metres Freestyle.

Wuilliez also got in on the action, breaking two new records in the boys 15-17 age category.

He had record times in the 50 metres Breaststroke with a time of 30.48 and 2:30.25 in the 200 meres Breaststroke.

In the 7-8 boys category, Adrian Karam had a record time of 1:59.34 in the 100 metres Breaststroke; Selah Wiltshire, in the 9-10 girls category, had a record time of 45:85 in the 50 metres breaststroke and Tivon Benjamin had a time of 2:51.01 in the 9-10 boys 200 metres Backstroke.

Bianca Mitchell, Brandon Derrick, Lleyton Martin and Robert Watkins also set new national records in various disciplines over the weekend.