ABFA announces team for U20 CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers

By Carlena Knight

A 20-man squad has been named to contest the upcoming CONCACAF Women’s U20 Championships Qualifiers.

The full slate of players and coaching staff was announced by the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association on Saturday night via their Facebook page.

Goal-keepers Jewel Harve of Wadadli United and Claieeba Thomas, forwards – Monica Bird of Fort Road FC, Shunnye Christopher of Wadadli United, Safiya Joseph of Cutting Edge FC and Rasijah Thomas of Ottos Tigress, mid-fielders – Nicelle Drew of Grenades FC, Kevoncia James of Grenades FC, Denesia Samuel of Cutting Edge, Donesha Samuel of Cutting Edge, Virginia Simon of Trendsetters, Danesia Wilson of Fort Road FC, Jada Benjamin of Cutting Edge and Brianna Auguiste of Cutting Edge and defenders– Tassianne Benjamin of Ottos Tigress, Nahila Nicholas of Ottos Tigress, Tyanna Simon of Trendsetters, Deborah Weston of Cutting Edge, Skyler Scavo of Connecticut FC and Maritza Baptiste of Virginia Valor FC make up the playing squad.

They will be accompanied by Head Coach, Karen Warner, Assistant/Goal-keeper Coach Nikisha Samuel, Physiotherapist Jessica Hall, Trainer Kevinia Francis, Development Director Lisa Cole, Manager Patrice Maile and Assistant Manager Portia Davis.

The squad left the country yesterday for Curacao and will face the host country on Wednesday. A few days later on Friday, they will battle St Lucia in a three-team Group C where, following the round-robin play, the top three teams in each group will advance to the Round of 16, joining the four qualifiers winners.

Both matches will kick off at 5:30 pm.