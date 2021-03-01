A&B hosts first national mock trial for law students

Spread the love













For the very first time in Antigua and Barbuda’s history, law students got an opportunity to participate in the National Mooting Association (NMA) of Antigua and Barbuda inaugural Fortis Advocatus Moot Court Competition, a simulation of court proceedings in the form of a hypothetical mock trial.

On 22nd February 2021, the NMA, which was founded in 2020, announced the launch of its first Moot Court Competition which “promises to benefit law students in both their academic and professional journeys”.

The NMA said it aim is “to educate and train law students in the workings of the court system in Antigua and Barbuda and to allow for the development of legal research, writing and advocacy skills.”

The competition which wasopen to law students pursuing A Level studies in the twin island, started in November 2020.

Twelve teams submitted their written memorials for the qualifying round. The six teams with the highest scores then advanced to the oral rounds of the competition.

“Throughout the competition, students benefited from educational tours such as tours of the Law Library at the High Court of Justice where they learned how to conduct legal research. Additionally, the teams also attended various workshops on the art of legal writing and written memorials as well as the art of oral advocacy held by the NMA,” the association shared.

The semi-finals and finals (oral rounds) of the competition are slated for the end of March 2021.

Then, each team will present their oral arguments before a panel of judges for grading. The two highest scoring teams will advance to the final round of the competition.

The Finals will be held at the High Court of Justice where learned members of the Bar Association of Antigua and Barbuda will act as judges in the competition.

The competition is sponsored by Richards & Company, attorneys-at-law as well as the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

The directors committee of the association comprises attorneys-at-law — Andrena Athill, Kemar Roberts, Jeniece St Romain and Curtis Cornelius – all of whom are practicing in Antigua and Barbuda.