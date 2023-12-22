A Short Life Well Lived..

- Advertisement -

I didn’t know you, but you made me dance so damn often, just like a “Vagabond”

You made my feet move in and out of time, so many times, but now you are gone.

I didn’t know you, but I felt like you knew what we all wanted at times… rum in our systems to deal with some of the nonsense and life challenges; and it’s not only us the professional drinkers

I didn’t know you, but I wish I did, but I have my “ID” and will show it in your memories… because it’s due…due respect to your memories Sir Ricardo Drue.

You said “I got you” but I didn’t know you meant me too.

Now you are gone I know you “Had me too,” so I am paying this tribute to you.

Like a “Tornado” your passing disturbs us… man, woman and child cry, because we didn’t have enough of you Sir Ricardo Drue.

The “Toxic love” you sang about we could all relate

We have “No shame” now just saying your name.

Was it that you were “Homesick” and wanted to go to your maker? We all have so many questions, but, in your songs are all our answer.

We can’t use our “GPS” to find you Drue

But even “Boring gyal” cry at your passing…as pretty gyals do too, because there are no more of you to sing and say “It’s Drue.”

We wish this was just a “Hide and seek” and you would come walking out, and remain the “Last man standing“…but it’s not our reality… we can only wish Sir Ricardo Drue…

Still I must ask…Will you “Pop down” and say you are still here?…Damn, we know you won’t …our “Dear beloved” Sir Ricardo Drue.

Well, I will sing and dance to “Happy music” and all of your soca tunes…. I will celebrate your good life when I hear your sweet oca songs, morning, night, or noon.

Yes, you have gone to “Another level”… “I bet” it’s all for good…Hey, do they have “Wifi” there, so we could call you? Can we “Check in” now and then?

We just can’t shake “This feeling” that your life with us actually has come to an end.

Fearwell our brother Drue, you will “War” no more with those who wished you ill from “Day one”… yeah Bro, some behaving “Stupid” still, trying to mess up your good name… oh, what a bloody shame..

Brother Drue, since you left, things have not been the same. It has been hard like “Iron” we feel the pain…tears flow like rain when we hear the tributes; the other crap some puke about you we simply rebuke.

Rest in Peace, Sir Ricardo Drue

Respectfully,

A fan of your body of work.

J F Greene

Thoughts and views expressed in Observations do not necessarily reflect the opinion of Observer Newsco, its management or staff.