A celebration of a beloved cultural instrument: World Steelpan Day 2023

By Charminae George

[email protected]

Excitement was buzzing in the air as four of the island’s pan orchestras, and a pan soloist, serenaded onlookers with lovely melodies at the Department of Culture on Nevis Street, yesterday.

It was the first staging of the block-o-rama celebrating the recently-designated World Steelpan Day, and judging by the smiles and the dancing, everyone was having a splendid time.

“It’s been great. A lot of energy from the players, wonderful music,” said Viola Paris, one of the enthralled onlookers. Her sentiment was echoed by many individuals who attested to the music being ‘real sweet’.

The only criticism of the event was the last-minute change of the venue from Redcliffe Street to the Department of Culture on Nevis Street, which understandably caused navigation mishaps.

Around the venue, in their respective groups, were pan players enjoying the atmosphere created by their fellow musicians as they eagerly awaited their turn to take the stage. Many of them were obliged to speak about their journey with the steelpan.

One individual in particular, was Chaya Ryan of the Halcyon Steel Orchestra, who mentioned how she became interested in the steelpan.

“I attended the Antigua Girls High School, and I was in the music room. There were just instruments around me… I saw the steelpan. I went on it. I started to play and I realised that I kinda got used to it and I liked it,” Ryan said.

Her advice to persons who are thinking about learning the instrument is to start off easy, and choose the right individuals to surround yourself with.

The Department of Culture celebrated the recently-designated World Steelpan Day with a block-o-rama (Photos courtesy: Charminae George).

“I advise that you start with the easy pans (double-second, cello pans) until you find a pan that you are comfortable with. [Also] the company that you are surrounded with really matters,” she added.

Despite the circumstances which caused the last minute shift in the event’s plans, Director of Culture, Khan Cordice, considers the staging of World Steelpan Day 2023 a success, and anticipates that next year’s Steelpan Day will be bigger and better.

“Next year will be bigger and better. Next year we will see the full force of steelpan and understand the contribution of what the steelpan would’ve made,” he stated.

Participants in the event were the CUB Hells Gate Steel Orchestra, Halcyon Steel Orchestra, West Side Symphony Steel Orchestra, Panache Steel Orchestra, and soloist Amarni Gomes.

This past July 24, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution designating August 11 of every year as World Steelpan Day. This initiative aims to raise awareness of the cultural and historical importance of the instrument, along with its link to sustainable development, according to the UN’s website.