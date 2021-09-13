25-year-old dies after contracting covid

28 C
St John's
Monday, 13 September, 2021
A 25-year-old female is the country’s latest covid victim, having died this afternoon at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Medical Director at the hospital, Dr. Albert Duncan confirmed that she passed away on September 13 at 1:25pm and had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time”, he said in a statement.

The woman is the 6th person to contract the virus and later die since the month began.

Another man, who died by suicide on Sunday was reportedly positive with the virus at the time of his death. It is unclear whether he will be added to the number of covid-related deaths in the country.

