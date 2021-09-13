Police investigate what appears to be the 9th murder for the year

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Twenty-six-year-old Kelly Friday of Bolans is currently in custody assisting with investigations into the death of fifty-year-old fisherman, Selwyn Mannix.

Police say Mannix, who last resided on Friars Hill Road, died at the hospital around 5:42 pm Saturday from injuries he sustained during an altercation with Friday earlier that day.

Reports are that both men, Friday, were involved in an altercation at the Point Wharf on Saturday, when Kelly Friday reportedly armed himself with a sharp object and stabbed the older man several times in the upper body.

Both men were transported to the hospital where Mannix died shortly after.

Friday, on the other hand, received treatment for injuries he sustained to his left leg and hand. He was subsequently discharged and taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who is also the Member of Parliament for that community, said he was saddened by the ordeal.

He said while people may be challenged by the pandemic, violence should never be used to resolve conflicts.