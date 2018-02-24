2018 Election Date Set For March 21

Antigua and Barbuda will be going to the polls on March 21st.
Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced tonight as he introduced the 17 candidates of the party he leads, the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party.
This is one year earlier than the constitutional due date.
Browne says he has called an early election to protect the many projects in the pipeline that the ABLP has planned for 2019.
Prime Minister Gaston Brown has advised the governor general to dissolve parliament which will be done on Monday 26th February.
On Tuesday February 27th, the writ of elections will be issued which means he has given the minimum amount of days notice for elections in Antigua and Barbuda.
Community Rules
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.