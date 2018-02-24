2018 Election Date Set For March 21

Antigua and Barbuda will be going to the polls on March 21st.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced tonight as he introduced the 17 candidates of the party he leads, the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party.

This is one year earlier than the constitutional due date.

Browne says he has called an early election to protect the many projects in the pipeline that the ABLP has planned for 2019.

Prime Minister Gaston Brown has advised the governor general to dissolve parliament which will be done on Monday 26th February.

On Tuesday February 27th, the writ of elections will be issued which means he has given the minimum amount of days notice for elections in Antigua and Barbuda.