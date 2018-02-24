Stingerz Keep Buzzing

New Story

LJ Northside Stingerz continue to defy the odds in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division one league, as they pushed their unblemished record to seven straight wins on Thursday night at the JSC Sports Complex.

Stingerz trounced Freetown Travelers, 75-49 in the feature encounter as Keroi “Dragon” Lee led the north-side team with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Corey Evans assisted, netting 15 points, grabbing 9 rebounds and making 4 assists and 5 steals.

High flyer, Coy Quinland chipped in with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 4 steals.

Stingerz added another element to their team as U.S. based player, J. Barbee Jr. made his debut in the local league.

The short guard wowed the fans with his great ball-handling and shooting skills.

He ended the match-up with 10 points and 6 assists.

Former national player, Teon Joseph scored 12 for Travelers with assistance from Marlon Browne who contributed with 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, former champions, F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays picked up another victory as they defeated HomeTech Systems Outlaws, 79-63.

Outlaws who led for the majority of the game could not close out the Ojays.

Marlon “Buju” Charles led the victors with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals.

He was assisted by Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew who sank 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

National player, Kareem “Macky” Edwards chipped in, netting 13 points and grabbing 6 rebounds while CBA player, Jermaine Bolden contributed with 10 points and 5 assists.

Games will continue today as Global Hawks will face Ottos Full Throttle at 6:45 p.m. while at 8 p.m., Yorks Crushers will play Freetown Travelers.

Both games will be played at the JSC Sports Complex.