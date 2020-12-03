2 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed two new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 30th November 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Monday 30th November 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, five samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from sixty-one to sixty-six.

Of the five samples processed by MSJMC, four were negative with one repeat positive while the sixty-one samples processed by CARPHA, fifty-six were negative with five positive. Three of the positive cases processed by CARPHA are repeat tests. The two new cases were imported.

Meanwhile, three new recovered cases have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and thirty-three.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and forty-four (144) with seven (7) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.