TRINIDAD: Businessman lures teen with gifts, molests her for two years

(Looptt.com) – An act of betrayal and manipulation saw a Rio Claro teenager abused by a family friend for roughly two years.

Loop News was informed that in October 2016, the then 14-year-old girl was dressed in her school uniform when she had a casual conversation with the suspect, a businessman from the area.

They spoke regularly up until April 2018, both in person, and utilising an over $8,000 cellphone – the latest model of the brand he purchased for her.

During that period, the 56-year-old man showered her with money and roses.

Taking things a step further, he convinced the youngster to ditch school and meet him in the community.

Dressed in her uniform, they met twice a month.

He took her to a high-end Chinese restaurant in San Fernando and beach resorts in both Mayaro and Manzanilla where she was molested.

Her mother discovered the inappropriate relationship and filed a police report.

A medical examination revealed she was sexually active.

The accused was subsequently charged with 11 counts of sexual penetration and one count of sexual grooming by acting Sergeant Felix on November 30.

He appeared in court and was granted $250,000 bail or a $50,000 cash alternative.

The man will reappear before a magistrate on December 12.