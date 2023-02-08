19yr-old charged in Clare Hall School attack

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday 7th February, the police arrested and charged 19-year-old Gerard DeFreitas of Clare Hall in connection with the January 31st incident at the Clare Hall Secondary school.

He was charged with Trespassing on the school’s compound; Being Armed with an Offensive Weapon, and Assault.

He was taken before the court on the said day. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison, where he will await his trial date which is set for April 20, 2023.