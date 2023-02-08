Meeting invitation to Carnival stakeholders

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation (MCII), will be hosting a series of carnival stakeholder meetings and is therefore extending an invitation to all interested individuals and groups.

Monday 13th February

➢ MAS – 5:00 pm

➢ CALYPSO – 7:00 pm

Tuesday 14th February

➢ SOCA – 5:00 pm

➢ PAN – 7:00 pm

Wednesday 15th February

➢ SERVICE PROVIDERS – 5:00 pm

➢ PROMOTERS – 7:00 pm

All the meetings will be held at the Sir John E. St. Luce Finance and Conference Center on Factory Road in the Conference Room.

All interested stakeholders are asked to attend as important matters relative to each of the various sectors will be discussed.