114 Pounds Cannabis Seized at Airport

- Advertisement -

Another sizeable seizure of cannabis was made at the airport.

On Wednesday, police and customs officers carried out a search at the V. C. Bird International Airport Cargo Transit Shed and found two E- Containers and a cardboard box containing 114 packages of the controlled substance cannabis.

The substance amounts to 114 pounds and is valued at $684,000.00

This is the third seizure of cannabis made by both law enforcement agencies within 72 hours. This seizure on Wednesday takes the total amount of cannabis seized for the week to 131 pounds with an estimated value of $786,000

On Monday twelve packages were found at the General Post Office, while another five pounds were seized at the airport.

The police are yet to make an arrest in any of these seizures.