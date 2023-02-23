Rotaract Club of Antigua and Rotary Club of Antigua Donate Peace Shelf to the T.N.Kirnon Primary School

- Advertisement -

On Friday 17th February 2023, in recognition of Rotary’s Peace Building and conflict Prevention Month, the Rotaract Club of Antigua and Rotary Club of Antigua donated a bookshelf, and story books, which reflect peace and conflict resolution, to the T. N. Kirnon Primary School’s library.

“Our world landscape has been traumatized by wars, social upheaval, tribal conflict, racial injustice, violence against women and children, abuse to the environment as well as economic inequality. Even in our beautiful twin island, we are witnessing an increase in violence, particularly in our schools, which has become a very concerning issue. In addition to all of these atrocities, the way we function and relate to one another in our social spaces seem to be constantly riddled with the elements which are the opposite to peace and understanding. Hence, we need to reorient our ways of thinking and equip ourselves with the tools of conflict resolution so that our actions reflect the peace and understanding that our world is thirsting for. Our actions must be intentional, our actions must be deliberate if our goal is to create a world that symbolizes harmony and freedom for all our citizens. As citizens, we should not only seek to embrace these virtues but also to demonstrate them daily in our homes, schools, churches, and the workplace.” – Rotaract President Dr. Namadi Belle

Rotary’s goal today is to create environments where peace can be built and maintained through sustainable and measurable activities in communities worldwide. As a humanitarian organization, peace is a cornerstone of the Rotary International mission. We believe when people work to create peace in their communities, that change can have a global effect.

For more information on upcoming projects and activities, follow the club on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter by searching for RotaractAntigua or via email at [email protected].