1 new imported Covid-19 case confirmed

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) has revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 18th January 2021 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Sunday 17th January 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, one hundred and twelve additional samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center which increased the pending results from fifty-four to one hundred and sixty-six.

Of the one hundred and sixty-six samples processed by MSJMC, one hundred and sixty-five were negative and one positive. The single new case is imported. An investigation has been launched into the new case and contact tracing and testing is in progress.

One new recovery has been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and fifty-seven.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and ninety (190); which is inclusive of twenty-seven (27) active cases.

Meanwhile, one hundred and four samples are pending.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

*Please note that this dashboard includes information from January 17th and 18th 2021.