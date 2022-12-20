YouthZone: Masking

- Advertisement -

Kaywanna Nicholas-Farrell

The popularisation of masks during the Covid-19 pandemic enabled many adolescents to camouflage effectively in Antigua and Barbuda. Despite its oppressive nature, some young people found masks to be a temporary liberating force.

For others, the indifference was inescapable. No mask could conceal the reality of depression—an anonymous, but bona fide companion who resides comfortably in the homes of all classes. As we celebrate this yuletide season and anticipate 2023, let’s remember that our youth are grappling with issues which many of us never had to deal with in our lifetime.

In one home, self-mutilation is a serious problem but is unknown to exemplary upper-class parents who do not see the scars on the arms of their child. Believing that some problems are uniquely associated with “big countries like the US,” the parents are oblivious to the developed crisis under their roof.

An exhausted mother appeared before a magistrate one more time to ensure that a stalker gets jail time. But shortly after he was released, the worries and stalking of the minor intensified.

In another home, the ongoing struggle between a mother and daughter takes a toll on the latter whose source of twisted affection and contention is a third party in the home. How do you cope in such a dysfunctional environment? Well, it seems easy for some people who have mastered the art of masking. But it is this proficiency that usually leads to calamity.

Now let’s be real, at some point in our lives, we all put on façades.

“I masked my feelings multiple times when I encountered difficulties. I tried to hide what I was feeling from those I love and trust,” said 17-year-old Aaron Gittens. “However, I realised that expressing my emotions and addressing my issues actually helped me feel a lot better,” he added.

And 18-year-old Kaywanna Nicholas-Farrell shared similar sentiments. She described 2022 as “an intriguing year” of many experiences and lessons. She resolved difficulties by fully expressing her feelings rather than internalising emotions, which she claimed worsens the situation.

The college students believe that mental health issues are being overlooked. But is it because people mask the self so well why these issues are not brought to the fore more often? It would be remiss of us not to highlight the prevailing culture of silence which prevents men from seeking psychological help and allow them to parade themselves as towers of strength. It is that culture and fear of being labelled ‘crazy’ why matriarchal figures also skilfully disguise mental health challenges.

“Parents’ failure to spend quality time with their children and model positive behaviour were identified as key accelerators of mental health problems,” according to youth officers, counsellors, psychologists and other stakeholders who participated in consultations for the National Youth Policy 2021.

Like adults, young people mask well too. Many pretend to be unaffected by the harsh words of parents who believe they are entitled to cuss their children and shame them into action.

Stakeholders underscored that “many cases involving drug use, self-mutilation, and suicide can be traced back to dysfunctional homes, where negative words are ingrained in youth’s subconscious and validation of self is non-existent”. These stressful homes deficient of healthy personalities remain incubators for depressed youth.

Whatever the trigger may be, one thing’s for sure; we have a mental health problem on our hands, and we need to be in a state of readiness to tackle depression whose symptoms include poor academic performance, excessive use of social media and/or computer games, behavioural changes at home and school, as well as self-harm. This mental disorder may also jeopardise physical health and culminate in suicide.

Although 2022 had “many ups and downs,” Aaron dubbed it a year of growth and development—spiritually, mentally and socially. Bombarded with multiple CXC school-based assessments, Aaron stated, “it was easy to be stressed,” but he often took mental health breaks, including time away from social media.

Aaron also capitalised on family get-togethers and engaged with nature during the summer activities held by the Department of Youth Affairs. He gave back to the environment, met new people, and coped with academic pressure. Graduation and prom were other fulfilling experiences.

Acknowledging that she will never fully control every situation, Kaywanna plans “to carefully evaluate her challenges and decide the most efficient solution”. If none exists, she vowed to give thanks, “remain calm, breathe, and leave it to God”.

For those who are yet to overcome depression and other illnesses, Kaywanna advised them not to give up. “Keep pushing forward,” she said, “there is always light at the end of the tunnel no matter how long it takes and how hard it seems.”

Meanwhile, Aaron reminded us that although we may never know what someone is going through, certain battles ought not to be fought alone. They require constant prayer, a listening ear, and assistance from compassionate and trustworthy individuals. Strive to be the best version of yourself today.