29.6 C
St John's
Monday, 15 November, 2021
HomeThe Big ScoresYouth footballers named to All-PAC team
The Big Scores

Youth footballers named to All-PAC team

0
94
Britney Edwards
  • Jahzingo Ogarro
  • Rokeba Cordice

By Carlena Knight

Two former national youth football players representing Bethany College in the US have been named to the All-PAC second team.

Right-back, Jahzingo Ogarro and midfielder, Rokeba Cordice who were apart of the PAC Championship team last week, were named to the prestigious list.

Both Ogarro and Cordice were instrumental in the Bison’s defense throughout the season.

A total of eight Antiguan players featured for Bethany College in the Presidents’ Athletics College (PAC) Men’s Soccer Championship final, and helped the West Virginia school to a 3-1 triumph over the number two-seeded Franciscan Barons.

Coach of the team and alumni Frankie Taal was named the PAC Coach of the year.

National female defender Britney Edwards was an honourable mention for the USCAA Division one.

Edwards is a senior at Bryant and Stratton Syracuse.

Previous articleABFA President donates iconic photo to AGS
Next articleU-17 filler tournament postponed
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

four × four =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!