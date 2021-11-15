Youth footballers named to All-PAC team

Jahzingo Ogarro

Rokeba Cordice

By Carlena Knight

Two former national youth football players representing Bethany College in the US have been named to the All-PAC second team.

Right-back, Jahzingo Ogarro and midfielder, Rokeba Cordice who were apart of the PAC Championship team last week, were named to the prestigious list.

Both Ogarro and Cordice were instrumental in the Bison’s defense throughout the season.

A total of eight Antiguan players featured for Bethany College in the Presidents’ Athletics College (PAC) Men’s Soccer Championship final, and helped the West Virginia school to a 3-1 triumph over the number two-seeded Franciscan Barons.

Coach of the team and alumni Frankie Taal was named the PAC Coach of the year.

National female defender Britney Edwards was an honourable mention for the USCAA Division one.

Edwards is a senior at Bryant and Stratton Syracuse.