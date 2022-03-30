Youth fined for causing the death of his friend by driving dangerously￼

Theophilus Dyett died of his injuries in hospital two months after the accident

By Latrishka Thomas

After he pleaded guilty to causing the death of his friend by dangerous driving, a High Court judge imposed a $5,000 fine on a young Jennings villager yesterday.

Nicholas Augustine, now 21 years old, was driving a rented silver Honda Fit car along Valley Road on January 10 2020 when he lost control of the vehicle.

The car crashed into a utility pole, resulting in 17-year-old Theophilus Dyett being fatally injured.

The deceased was a passenger in said vehicle along with Augustine and another friend.

The trio had met up earlier that night and made plans to go out.

The other passenger reported that the road was wet on the night in question and while they were in the vicinity of Big Creek, Augustine lost control of the wheel and crashed into the pole.

The deceased was said to have been the only occupant of the vehicle who was taken to the hospital.

According to Emergency Medical Services personnel, he was seated behind the front passenger seat and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Dyett, who was comatose, remained in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit after the crash, and succumbed to his injuries on March 18 2020.

Yesterday, Justice Stanley John imposed the fine against Augustine which he must pay before the end of May or he will spend six months behind bars.

His driver’s licence was suspended for the next three years and he was also ordered to undergo counselling.