Judge admits to making error in Harry Josiah case

Justice Stanley John has admitted in his written judgment that he made an error in the Harry Josiah matter.

The former transport board general manager was accused of using his position to acquire vehicles in the name of the organization for his personal purpose.

The Judge said “In light of the evidence relating to counts 1, 2 and 3, and upon further analysis of same, the court is now of the view that it fell into error in upholding the no case submission in respect of counts 1, 2 and 3”.

The counts listed are of corruption in relation to a Toyota Corolla; and two counts of causing property to be transferred via forged document and count

The prosecution had already filed an appeal in the matter.