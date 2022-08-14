Youth encouraged to attend ‘empowerment day’

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

Antigua and Barbuda’s youth are being offered an opportunity for professional growth and development this Saturday.

The initiative will be hosted by the Nolan Hue Foundation – a non-profit organisation in Antigua and Barbuda which creates and facilitates opportunities to help young people transition from adolescence into adulthood.

On August 20, the Foundation will host its newest initiative, entitled a Youth Empowerment Day, which is a one-day seminar for young people aged 16 to 25 to help support their personal and professional development.

The goal is to encourage the young participants to take control of their lives and create positive changes in their communities.

It will be held on the second floor of the Treasury building on Independence Avenue from 9am to 5pm.

The day will include a combination of breakout sessions, panel discussions, presentations, games, networking, food, and fun.

Along with a few basic professional topics, the event will feature sessions which are designed to expose participants to the processes and requirements for purchasing land in Antigua and Barbuda, the importance of life and medical insurance, a review of the labour code, the concept of an Antiguan and Barbudan entrepreneur, career preparation tips, the importance of mental and physical wellness, and many more essential life topics.

Interested persons can sign up at www.nolanhue.com or by calling 734-5454. The cost for registration is EC$50 which can be paid online or physically.

Nolan Hue Foundation is also encouraging anyone willing and able to sponsor a young person’s attendance to get in touch for more details on impacting the life of someone else.