Youth dies in early morning car crash

December 23, 2017 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments

Source: winnfm.com

Twenty-six-year-old Cordell Simon of Swetes became the country’s most recent road fatality this morning.

The police say he was driving a Toyota Allion, A46616, and lost control while speeding.

The vehicle crashed into a wooden utility pole on All Saints road in the vicinity of Lics Ltd.

It is alleged that he was traveling from west to east when the incident happened at approximately 3:00am.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical doctor around 4:15am on Saturday.
