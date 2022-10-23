Young woman found dead in her home

- Advertisement -
Police are investigating the death of a young woman who was found dead inside her home on Saturday night.
Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Frankie Thomas, said the woman was a Jamaican national who resided in the community of Tindale Road.
The circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation, although Thomas said police had responded to a “report of a sudden death”.
He said that initial examination of her body showed no signs of violence.
However, investigations will continue.
