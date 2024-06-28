Young sprint sensation Tyra Fenton, 13, eyes personal bests at Nationals

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Budding female sprinter, Tyra Fenton, who shot to fame during the 2024 Cool & Smooth Inter-schools Track & Field Championships in March, is targeting new personal bests (PBs) in all three distances she intends to contest during the National Championships slated for this Saturday and Sunday, June 29-30, at the YASCO Sports Complex.

Fenton, a student of St Anthony’s Secondary School, confirmed on Wednesday that she will contest the 100, 200 and 400 meters races over the weekend after having dominated all three at the Inter-schools meet.

“To get a new PB in all three races — and I’ve done it before — so its not really anything and yes [I thought of qualifying for Olympics] but I am very young so I am not too focused on that right now but I will see about that in the near future,” she said.

However, for the first time, the 13-year-old athlete will face national record-holder in both the 100 and 200 meters events, Joella Lloyd, who has signalled her intent to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 200 meters after having already met the standard in the 100 meters.

Meanwhile, promising men’s sprinter Kasiya Daley revealed that his focus has been on the longest of the two races he will contest this weekend.

“I have been working mostly on the 200 because that’s what we are looking forward to and to hopefully do something special in that event but the 100, we’re also preparing for that too; but we’re mostly looking forward to that 200,” the Princess Margaret School student said.

National long jumper Dahlia Barnes will also be on show this weekend as she competes on home soil for the first time in over five years.

“I haven’t competed back home in six years but at the same time the personal best is very important because I know that I’ve put in the work this season and especially for the last four years where there wasn’t anything happening with me, it was terrible and then this year, I improved every in single meet,” she said.

For the first time in the history of the national championships, winners of the men’s and women’s 100 meters events will both receive cash prizes of EC $1,000 sponsored by West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and local businessman, Anton Tonge.

Adults attending the meet will pay $20 while children under the age of 12 will pay $10 for entry on both days. There will also be a VIP section for which patrons could purchase tickets for $150.

Action races off at 3pm on Saturday.