Young sailors seek support as they prepare to represent Antigua and Barbuda in Canada

By Neto Baptiste

Two young sailors, siblings Tyden and Carrack Potts, are preparing to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the CORK International Optimist Regatta slated for August 5-8 in Canada.

Tyden and Carrack, who are currently 10 and 12 years old, respectively, will be representing the twin-island state for the first time.

Their mother Shari Potts explained that funds are needed to aid with the purchase of airline tickets, boat rentals, coach and hotel stays as they seek to compete with the best of their peers in their discipline.

“For the experience for these boys to race against other competitors as opposed to just here, because they have been sailing Antigua Yacht Club for at least five to six years, and it’s just nice to have different conditions, different competitors and different situations,” she said.

Carrack, the elder of the two, is looking forward to both the competitive and social opportunities that will be available throughout the event.

“The competitiveness of it and that even if you beat someone in the race that you can still be friends with them after and it doesn’t really matter. Since both of us are so small [the hardest part of sailing] is probably the wind and waves,” the young sailor said.

Tyden explained how he became interested in sailing.

“My mom and dad have a big boat and when I was little they would take us out on the back of the boat with our baby chairs and we just started sailing,” he said.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the fundraising efforts can call Shari at 786-5765.