Young Jamaican’s invention could help tackle spread of viruses like COVID-19

By Patricia Scotland
(Commonwealth Secretary-General)
Five years ago more
than 40 babies born in Jamaican hospitals became infected with lethal
bacteria – half of them died.
The bacteria
Klebsiella, like the coronavirus, is spread from person-to-person or via
contaminated surfaces. It can be killed by hand-washing with warm, soapy
water.
The situation caught
the attention of technology student, Rayvon Stewart, based in Jamaica who
set about finding a way to curb the spread of harmful germs.
“I made a
determined decision that I was going to find a solution to limit the
transfer of pathogens to multiple surfaces, thereby saving lives,”
says Rayvon.
I met Rayvon
at the Commonwealth Health Ministers Meeting (CHMM) in Geneva last year. He
was among the finalists shortlisted for last year’s Commonwealth Health
Innovation Awards. He took part in an exhibition on the theme, ‘Universal
Health Coverage: Reaching the unreached, ensuring that no-one is left
behind’ which highlighted how young people are tackling age-old challenges
with modern technology and disruptive thinking.
The event underlined
Commonwealth commitment to empowering young people as outlined in our
charter and also our contribution to
achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
I spoke to five extraordinary
innovators who made it as finalists of the Commonwealth Health
Innovation Awards which recognise outstanding young people whose
ground-breaking projects have made a real impact in helping their countries
achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3, which is to ‘ensure healthy lives
and promote well-being for all at all ages.’
William Wasswa was
working on a digital pathology platform for automated diagnosis and
classification of cervical cancer from pap-smear images. Then there was
Midia Hassan using 3D printing technology to provide prosthetics to
amputees living in refugee camps and poverty zones.
Another timely invention
is that of Nitash Jangir who was one of 15 finalists at our SDG innovation
awards. Nitash invented a neonatal breathing support device
for low resource settings, with multiple powering options. It maintains respiration and oxygenation in premature
neonates with Respiratory Distress Syndrome by providing constant airflow
and pressure to keep the lungs open during transport to a tertiary care
setting.
I was struck by the
ability of young minds to find solutions to real problems in their
communities, and their persistence in finding support to scale-up their
projects.
In Rayvon’s case, he
focused on the most common places where bacteria and viruses could easily
be left by one person and picked up directly by another. He came up with
what he calls ‘Xermosol’- a simple-to-install device that automatically
disinfects door knobs and handles after each use.
The innovation uses
ultraviolet light to target and specifically kill harmful microorganisms,
while being harmless to human beings.
The potential impact of
Rayvon’s invention could now be even more important than when he first
conceived it, as the world battles the frightening COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus lives
up to two or three days on stainless steel and metal, and
several hours on fabric depending on factors such as temperature and
humidity.
Field and laboratory
testing has validated Xermosol’s efficiency in killing more than 99.9% of deadly
pathogens. In addition to health facilities, Rayvon hopes it could help
reduce transmission of germs in other public spaces such as schools and
businesses.
Tests carried out in
conjunction with University of Technology, Jamaica and University of the West
Indies show Xermosol destroys organisms such as MRSA and E-coli and
destroys viral cells such as influenza virus H1N1.
This is a huge step in
the fight against microorganisms and offers new ways of thinking around combatting
viral cells such as coronavirus.
Rayvon says the
recognition he received from the Commonwealth Health Innovation Awards was
a key moment in Xermosol’s progress, generating immense interest in the
project.
But now, the production
of Xermosol faces a number of considerable challenges – from development
funding to finding a manufacturer to mass produce.
Financing options are
mostly focused on large-scale innovation, but the Commonwealth is exploring
and proposing that all 54 member-countries go into partnership with the
Global Innovation Fund to help young innovators like Rayvon.
Over the past two
years, the Commonwealth Youth Health Network has worked closely with the
Commonwealth Secretariat and member states to leverage the unique
capabilities of young people and drive forward progress toward SDG3 (which
includes a bold commitment to end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis,
malaria and other communicable diseases) and health-related development
goals.
Citizens aged under 30
comprise 60 percent of the Commonwealth’s population – a proportion that is
10 percent higher than the global average. In the course of my interaction
in, and with our member countries, I am continually impressed by the drive
of these 1.4 billion young people. They have the ideas, energy and talent
to make a huge difference in their communities – and they are doing so.