Young Antiguan called to the bar

- Advertisement -

Shannon Potter is one of the newest attorneys to be called to the Bar in Antigua and Barbuda. Potter’s call was witnessed by her parents, Ralph and Sharon Potter, her siblings Brandon and Serena Potter, and other relatives and close friends.

Potter’s application to the Bar was presented last week before Justice Ann Marie Smith by C Debra Burnette of Henry and Burnette, and seconded by Loy Weste of Thomas John and Weste.

She is a graduate of the Christ The King High School and has a history of academic excellence, having obtained a BSc in Accounting and Finance with first class honours, and a Bachelor of Laws with first class honours, both from the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus in Barbados.

She is also a graduate of the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica, and was the recipient of the Chairman’s Prize, awarded by the Council of Legal Education to the final year student with the best performance – aggregation of marks in Law of Evidence and Forensic Medicine, Remedies, and Civil Procedure and Practice II.

Potter’s father, Ralph Potter, is a long-standing union representative of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union, who has spent many years advocating for the rights of workers before the Industrial Court

In her maiden address to the court, Potter indicated her readiness to serve, and promised to uphold the principles of dignity, probity, loyalty and diligence, and to conduct herself at all times in a manner befitting the profession.

She asked God’s guidance as she enters the legal practice, and also thanked the many attorneys who assisted her on her journey to becoming an attorney-at-law.

During her time as a student, Potter completed legal internships at various chambers, including Daniels, Phillips and Associates, and Henry and Burnette.