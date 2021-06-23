XPZ SUPERMARKET ARSONIST DENIED BAIL

Spread the love













Chinese national TianZhao Feng locally known as Alex, will be remanded back to Her Majesty’s Prison since the requirements to consider his bail were not met.

Chinese national TianZhao Feng



Feng, who appeared in court unrepresented, was required to present his passport and two sureties for bail to be considered. He however told the court that his passport is at the Chinese Embassy.

Meanwhile, an immigration officer said based on the office’s records Alex’s time in Antigua and Barbuda had expired.

Magistrates Conliffe Clarke asked the Immigration Officer to make an effort to obtain Alex’s passport before he is required to reappear in court on September 29 2021.

In reference to securing sureties, Alex told the court that he does not have anyone in Antigua and Barbuda that can stand as his sureties