XPZ arsonist ‘Alex’ facing deportation to China

Tianzhao ‘Alex’ Feng – the Chinese national who was convicted and sentenced to 14 months in prison for torching the XPZ supermarket in 2021 – is set to be deported to his homeland. But not before his attorney Wendel Robinson holds important discussions with him on the situation this week.

According to a source close to the matter, plans are being finalised for Feng to be accompanied to mainland China by an immigration official and two other Chinese nationals in a matter of days, following his release from prison last month.

However, reports are that Feng, who is in the custody of the Immigration Department, is afraid of returning to his homeland as he is fearful that his life may be at risk.

Robinson has told Observer that, in the talks to come, Feng would need to officially state whether he wants to remain in Antigua or return to China, and his expressed desire would determine the path forward.

Feng pleaded guilty to arson in February after burning down the XPZ supermarket on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway in June 2021 – a fire that destroyed the building and its contents, causing an estimated EC$10 million worth of damage, and put nearly 60 people out of work.

Despite the severity of the matter, Feng won public sympathy after court papers revealed that he had been subjected to inhumane working and living conditions, physical abuse and a pitiful salary, which Feng revealed were the motives for his actions.

The 33-year-old had been suffering from various medical complications, apparently as a result of those dire conditions, and had needed to seek medical attention.

He was sentenced in late March, with the judge taking into account his guilty plea and his expression of remorse, and with the almost two years he had spent on remand, had been due to spend another 14 months behind bars for the single count of arson.

It was also revealed that Feng had travelled to Antigua in 2017 as part of an agreement between his uncle and the owner of the supermarket, but his passport was allegedly confiscated after he was brought to Antigua and Barbuda from St Lucia.

During Feng’s sentencing hearing, Robinson referred to his client as a victim of human trafficking and referenced evidence presented during the trial and a subsequent social inquiry report.

Robinson had been planning to request asylum for Feng, to enable him to remain in Antigua.

Immigration Minister Steadroy Benjamin has been approached for comment.