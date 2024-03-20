World Rotaract Week marked with dynamic activities and community engagement

The Rotaract Club of Antigua (RCA) spearheaded a number of activities that showcased the club’s commitment to service and camaraderie during the recently concluded World Rotaract Week from March 11 to 17.

The week commenced with a spirited media day, where members of the club took to various news and social media platforms to raise awareness about Rotaract and its significance in shaping young leaders and creating positive change in communities worldwide, a release from the club noted.

On World Rotaract Day, observed annually on March 13, the Rotaract Club of Antigua joined forces with its sponsor club, the Rotary Club of Antigua. This collaborative effort exemplified the spirit of partnership and the shared commitment to service between the two esteemed organisations.

Other activities included a games night, giving members an opportunity for fellowship and camaraderie while enjoying friendly competition, and a two-day professional development seminar dubbed “Empower 360: Navigating the Professional Realm”, which included insightful sessions on financial literacy, workplace effectiveness, public speaking, entrepreneurship, mindfulness and relaxation, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

One the finished classrooms at the preschool Group photo from the day two seminar (Photos courtesy Rotaract Club of Antigua) Community service project painting at Simon Bolivar Preschool

Underscoring the importance of giving back to the community, the club embarked on a meaningful project to revitalise the Simon Bolivar Preschool. Members, Rotarians, Interactors, parents and children along with the school’s supervisor adorned the school with vibrant characters and educational images, creating an inspiring environment to promote learning beyond the confines of the classroom during playtime.

Wrapping up the week on a high note, members of the Rotaract Club of Antigua and Monserrat embarked on an exhilarating island tour, strengthening bonds and creating lasting memories.

Looking ahead, the club said it is excited to embark on upcoming projects, including a water and sanitisation initiative, where a water tank will be donated to a local farmer to support agricultural sustainability. It will also launch a series of public service announcements focusing on water conservation and cleanliness to benefit the wider community.

The club is inviting the public to support its Easter sweet treats bake sale, aimed at raising funds for future community service projects and club development. Sweet treat boxes can be pre-ordered by contacting any club member, or by reaching out via Facebook or Instagram at Rotaract of Club Antigua, or through email at [email protected].