Work on new public cemetery gathers pace

Work continues to create a new public cemetery at Tomlinsons.

Photos were released by the government yesterday showing a road being prepared. Perimeter fencing was erected last year.

The area is expected to be “ready for burials in the near future,” a release said.

The new facility is needed as the St John’s public cemetery reaches capacity.

A Ministry of Housing, Works, Lands and Urban Renewal spokesperson said the ministry “recognises the importance of creating a dignified resting place for loved ones”.

“The road preparations at the new cemetery site will facilitate easy access for mourners and ensure a peaceful and well-maintained environment,” the release said.

“We are confident that this development will meet the needs of our community,” it added.

The road preparations and fencing at the new cemetery site are expected to be completed in the coming weeks, subject to all necessary approvals.