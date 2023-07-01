Woman to stand trial for cocaine haul

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A 32-year-old woman is set to stand trial in less than two months after reportedly being found with two pounds of cocaine.

Kimmesha Hutchinson is charged with the unlawful possession of cocaine, being concerned with the supply of the drug and possession with intent to transfer.

She was reportedly found with two pounds of the drug in her home on April 27, just a day after allegedly being found with marijuana.

According to reports, on April 26 at Deep Water Harbour, the woman – who had recently arrived in the country from the United States – went to clear a barrel she had shipped to Antigua in her name.

Eighty pounds of marijuana were apparently found inside that barrel and, as a result, the police obtained a search warrant for her Old Parham Road residence and went to the house with her the following day.

At around 10.30am, officers from the narcotics department are said to have gone to the property and, while searching a bedroom, found a black laptop bag on top of the closet.

When they opened it, they reportedly found an Amazon package containing a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.

Hutchinson was then arrested and charged for the cocaine valued at $31,000.

She denied the three charges against her and was told to return for her trial this week.

However, when she appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh, the trial was adjourned until August 22.

She is also said to be facing charges for the $480,000 worth of marijuana found in the barrel at the port.