Woman recovering after throat slashed by robber

A Gray’s Farm woman is said to be recovering after her throat was slashed last Thursday by an unidentified man.

Mikila Beazer, of Parliament Street, was reportedly walking along King Obstinate Drive at around 3am on September 22 when she was attacked.

Reports are that the masked man approached her and held her from behind.

Further reports are that the man, who wore dark clothing, placed a sharp object to her throat and demanded money.

When Beazer failed to meet his demand, he allegedly slashed her throat.

The woman was able to make her way to the Gray’s Farm Police Station where she made a report and was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

A search for the preparator was unsuccessful but investigations are ongoing.