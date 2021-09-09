Woman critically injured in road smash slowly recovering

The female passenger involved in a fatal road smash last month has been discharged from hospital and is on the road to recovery, relatives say.

Denise Horsford was critically injured in the August 3 accident which claimed the life of the driver and father of her children, Police Constable Clarence Cameron.

Horsford suffered multiple serious injuries including to her face, spine and right leg and spent around two weeks in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Cameron is said to have lost control of his Suzuki Swift car on All Saints Road, colliding with a concrete wall and utility pole.

Horsford of Upper Gambles had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters using the jaws-of-life.

A GoFundMe appeal was launched last month to help meet the steep costs of her surgery.

The latest update posted to the page said Horsford – affectionately known as ‘Tammie’ – was still in pain but recovering from her operation.

Cameron, who was 42 and a father of seven, had served in the police force for 21 years.