WIOC officially listed on Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange 

The West Indies Oil Company (WIOC) was listed on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) yesterday, becoming the first company from Antigua and Barbuda to do so.

It is also the first energy company and the 14th company overall to be listed on the ECSE.

The shares of the company, which will be known in the market by its trading symbol, WIOC, became available for trading following the opening of the market on Thursday morning.

A copy of the company’s research report, which includes an assessment of its operations and financial performance, can be accessed on the ECSE’s website or from licensed broker-dealers in the ECSE’s intermediary network.

Persons interested in obtaining more information about WIOC can contact their broker-dealer or visit the listed securities page on the ECSE’s website – www.ecseonline.com.

A list of licensed broker-dealers is also available on the website.