Wins for Starz and Stoneville in local volleyball

There were wins for Starz in the women’s division and for Stoneville in the men’s division of the Antigua and Barbuda Volleyball Association (ABVA) competition at the body’s indoor facility located at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Playing in the opening match, Starz won 3-2 in sets over Stoneville, winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-19. Stoneville rebounded to take the third and fourth sets by 25-18 and 25-22 margins but Starz held on for the victory, taking the fifth and decisive set 16-14.

Meanwhile in the men’s contest, Stoneville found success with a 3-1 sets success over Renegades. Stoneville opened the match with a 25-14 victory before Renegades rebounded to take the second set 26-24. However, Stoneville dominated the third and fourth sets, winning 25-21 and 25-18 to claim the contest.