Wins for Paragons and Eagles in Division Two of ABAVA

The ABAVA Division Two Local League continued on Sunday at the YMCA Sports Complex with double header which saw Eagles faced off against Starz and Paragons played against Royal Cruisers

The Eagles started off the first set struggling to dominate but eventually gained their wings and outplayed Starz winning that set via service.

Despite the efforts of Starz to get back in the game, it was history for them.

Paragons Team

The Eagles flew too high for their efforts winning straight in sets 25-20, 25-18, 25-13.

The match lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

In the second encounter between Paragons and Royal Cruisers, fans were treated to an exciting match with close competition and impressive performances from both teams. Paragons decided they were going to start strong in order to damage the ego of Royal Cruisers, beating them in two sets under 10.

However, the excitement did not end there as Royal Cruisers gathered their arsenal and returned and won two nail biting sets over Paragons.

In the final set it was anyone’s game, but Paragons emerged victorious with a score of 3-2. Both teams displayed great sportsmanship throughout the match, making it a truly memorable contest.

The set scores were as follows:25-8, 27-29, 25-6, 22-25 and 15-12.

Chargers-Eagles Team

The match duration was approximately two hours and 10 minutes.

The action continues for ABAVA Division Two on Sunday, 14th April 2024 with CIA Da Squad 2 will face off with Starz 2 while Eagles will battle Dynasty Queens.

Today, action continues for ABAVA Division One at 6:45pm.

In the first encounter, Sharks will face off with Chargers – Velocity while Invaders battle High Flyerz 2 – Phoenix.