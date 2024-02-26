Wins for Ottos Comprehensive, High School and Pares in Schools Volleyball Tournament

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Antigua Girls High School took no passengers in Friday’s encounter against the All Saints Secondary School, winning in straight sets with scores of 25-4 and 25-12 in the Schools Volleyball Tournament at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Ottos Comprehensive also won their match against Christ the King High School with a 2-1 victory, winning 25-10, 18-25 and 15-11.

In the only male match that was played between Pares Secondary and All Saints Secondary School, the former prevailed over the latter in straight sets with scores of 25-18 and 25-13.