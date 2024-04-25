Wins for Jennings, Attacking Saints, Master Ballers in ABFA First Division

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Jennings United, Attacking Saints, Master Ballers picked up dominant wins while Lion Hill and Potters Tigers played out to a one all draw in the First Division of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association.

Young Lions were walloped six nil by Jennings United at the ABFA Technical after closing out the first half nil all. Daryl Massicot provided the first goal in the 48th minute before Marcus Joseph scored one in the 62nd.

Massicot then put away a penalty opportunity in the 65th to help his side to an unassailable three nil lead.

Adding to the demise of the Lions side, Terry Ponde’s brace in the 72nd and 75th minute brought the scoreline to a resound five nil.

Rasheed Lambert then scored his goal three minutes before stoppage time.

Playing at Radio Range, two braces were scored by Teejay Roberts and Kluivert Ferdinand in Master Ballers six nil thrashing of Tamo FC.

Rushane Dench scored first in the seventh minute to open the floodgates before Roberts scored his first in the 14th to give the Ballers a two-nil lead.

Jervon Simpson then scored in the 22nd minute while it took Roberts another 17 minutes to score the next goal to bring the scoreline to four-nil to end the first half.

The final two goals were scored by Ferdinand in the 66th and 78th to end the match six-nil in favour of the Ballers.

At Five Islands, Attacking Saints came from behind from one-nil down to beat the home side three one.

The opening goal was scored by Five Island’s Samuel Semper in the 15th minute before Prince Walter pulled a goal back for the visitors to end the first half one nil.

The second goal for the Saints was netted by Joshua Samuel in the 63rd minute to give them a two-nil lead.

Then the final goal of the match was scored by Walter in the 85th to end the match three one.

Lion Hill and Potters Tigers FC played out to a one all draw with Shemarah Andrew scoring for Lion Hill while Tigers’ Keon Greene was the lone scorer.

On Thursday, 25 April, Real Blizzard FC will meet JSC Progressors in the Second Division at New Winthorpes while at Golden Grove, Tamo FC will take on Bethesda.