Wins for BOA, Eye Mobile and Anjo Wholesale in Business Basketball

- Advertisement -

Erol Henry led the charge with 18 points for Board of Education as they romped to a narrow 40-38 triumph over Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew in the Cool & Smooth sponsored Business Basketball League on Thursday.

Playing in the feature match of a triple-header at the JSC basketball complex, Henry was the marquee contributor for the victors with Earl Lavishere adding 10 points to the effort. Cairon Marcelle and Joel Christian both had eight points for Fearless Crew.

Also on Thursday, Eye Mobile Vision Care made light work of Galley Bay by a 57-24 margin. Dante Trimmingham, Tehran Zachariah and Bernard Andrew all had eight points for Eye Mobile while Molefi Joseph picked up 11 points for Galley Bay.

In the evening’s opening contest, Anjo Wholesale had the better of Sir Lester Bird Medical Center (SLBMC) 67-42.

Humroy Wright was on target for Anjo Wholesale with 15 points as Cohen DeSouza and Adrian Carnegie both sank 12 points. Daniel Thomas picked up 12 points for SLBMC.