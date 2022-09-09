Wet condition forces postponement of Police Week’s Sports Day

- Advertisement -

Persistent rainfall which resulted in the wet condition of the outfield at the Police Recreation Grounds, forced the postponement of the Police Week Sports Day that was scheduled to take place on September 9.

The event is now rescheduled to take place at Ffryes Beach on September 11 (Sunday) during the Beach Bash and Family Fun Day, starting at 11am.

The Police Administration and the Police Week Organising Committee sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

The committee, in a release, also thanked the general public for their support throughout the period of celebration of Police Week 2022.

Police Week is celebrated under the theme: “Overcoming The Challenges Together, Police Week 2022”.