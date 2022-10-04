We’re awaiting word from UCI: Cycling head reveals federation sought international body’s opinion on Delanbanque issue

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The apparent impasse between the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF) and national rider Conor Delabanque, could be brought to an end in short order.

This is according to president of the federation, St Clair Williams, who said he sought the advice of high-ranking officials within the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) at the International body’s recent congress held in Australia and is now awaiting their written recommendations.

“I was at the congress where I had further discussions as to how we approach it and we have been advised and so shortly, we should make a final decision as to what we are going to do with respect to going forward with Conor Delanbanque,” he said.

Delanbanque, a US-based rider, was a no-show at the Commonwealth Games held from 28 July to 8 August in Birmingham, England.

According to Williams, the federation has tried unsuccessfully to reach the cyclist as he has not responded to any of their messages, neither has he returned their calls and inquiries. Delanbanque has also ignored messages from Observer media.

Despite pushback from some members following the incident, Williams believes he is in good stead for re-election when the body holds its AGM early next year, having made what he terms “a lot of good things” happen for cycling over the past two years.

“Never before would you have heard that cycling in Antigua would have had insurance coverage for all its members. In addition to that, we have incorporated the cycling federation as a business and we would have gotten 10 bikes for the development and promotion of the sport.

“In addition to that, we would have gotten five par trainers where we have cyclists now riding on circuits all around the world, so the work we have been doing speaks for itself,” he said.

The body could host its elections between January and February next year.