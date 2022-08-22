‘We can’t take any more conflict’, PM Browne tells US and China

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

As tensions continue to build between the US and China, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has called upon the two powerhouse nations to find a diplomatic avenue to quell their issues.

He called upon US President Joe Biden to do everything in his power to ensure that there is peace instead of war.

“I want to call on President Biden in particular, you’re an old man, you ought to be a man who should preside over global peace and solidarity. Old men don’t make war; they ensure that there is peace,” he said.

“As a small state in the Caribbean, we expect to see where the collaboration between the United States and China thrives for the benefit of all of humanity, and China – just like the US – can continue to rely on our support as reliable partners.”

He said discord between the two countries could be catastrophic for a small island nation like Antigua and Barbuda that has a relationship with both.

The PM continued that the region is already feeling the impact of the Ukraine /Russia conflict and a war between these two other countries would be detrimental for the Caribbean.

“We have to understand that if there is any escalation in the relations between China and Taiwan which results in any military conflict and the United States gets involved, that there will be dire consequences for Antigua and Barbuda and the rest of the region, and let me emphasise here, dire consequences.

“If you think that the situation in the Ukraine is impactful, just imagine if China has to have an embargo on exportation of certain goods, then even the United States would be grossly affected, so, as an independent nation and a small state that is a friend of all, we want to emphasise the need for the US and China to work together in the interest of all humanity,” Browne said.

US-China relations are said to be at their lowest level in decades amid disputes over trade, security, technology, Hong Kong, and Beijing’s treatment of Muslim minorities.

Tensions were heightened recently after the US became embroiled in controversy surrounding Taiwan’s independence efforts as, according to China’s President Xi Jinping, the island is a Chinese province.

The US government held trade talks with Taiwan last week, which in turn prompted Beijing to warn it would take action if necessary to “safeguard its sovereignty”.

In fact, China’s Foreign Ministry announced new countermeasures against Washington on Friday, including the suspension of climate talks, in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, hours after it announced sanctions against the US House Speaker.

The measures include the cancellation of future phone calls and meetings between Chinese and US defence leaders.

PM Browne said he is “not seeking to take sides in this matter,” but instead is “calling for peace” as it is very concerning for Antigua and Barbuda.

“I hope that those in the United States who will obviously hear these comments will understand the concern of Antigua and Barbuda, and that they will realign their position to ensure that there is global peace and solidarity. We can’t take any more conflict,” he said.

“Another war along with the conflict in Ukraine would mean that our living standards here in the Caribbean would be eroded, so we are speaking from the potential impact that this will have on Antigua and Barbuda and the rest of the Caribbean.

“We are not afraid to speak truth to power, and if anyone finds my position or Antigua and Barbuda’s position offensive then I think that they are misguided, and should see these comments in the context in which they are intended,” Browne added.

The Chinese government previously warned Washington not to encourage Taiwan to try to make its de facto independence permanent, a step that Beijing says would lead to war.

But Washington stated that it takes no position on the status of China and Taiwan and just wants their dispute settled peacefully.

The US government is however obligated by federal law to see that Taiwan has the means to defend itself.