Was a third vehicle involved in morning accident outside Transport Board office?

Tiquan Astaphan, 23, the driver of the rental car which the police were told caused an early morning crash near Transport Board on Friday, has been released from custody.

The Parham resident had surrendered himself to police Friday afternoon after the investigators released to the media the licence plate number for the rental car he was driving that day.

The police said they were told that at approximately 2:30 a.m., the car veered onto the wrong side of Sir Sidney Walling Highway and crashed into a truck. It was said that this caused another car, driven by Culvert Charles, to run into the rear of the truck which was being driven by Randy Benjamin,

Now, the head of the Traffic Department Leonard Cabral is saying that the police found no evidence to support the allegations.

The Assistant Com-missioner of Police added that the rental car did not have any damage and there was no evidence of changes or repairs to the vehicle.

The rear of the truck and front of the car that were driving behind it were, however, extensively damaged.

The investigation continues to determine whether there was in fact a third vehicle involved, and where that vehicle and driver are today.