Warriors and Spanish Heat victorious in Division Two Basketball

By Samuel Peters

The Ottos Warriors and Spanish Heat were too much to handle in Saturday’s doubleheader in Division Two of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association.

Ottos Warriors dominated Grays Green Phoenix from start to end, winning the first three quarters 18-12, 40-25, 76-43 and the final quarter 88-55. Michael Barton was their top shooter with 24 points and 18 rebounds while Lincoln Weekes had 19 points. Tyreke Lewis was Phoenix’s best shooter with 22 points. Warriors have now taken the lead in the standings with 18 points, supplanting Da Project who is now in second on 17 points.

The second match of the evening between Wadadli Elite and Spanish Heat saw Jesus Emmanuel sink 27 game points while teammate Ismael Palemo had 22 points with 25 rebounds to help the Heat beat Elite by 13 points. Orion Seraphine had 23 points for Elite while Aiden Christian had 15 with 12 rebounds. Spanish Heat, like Ottos Warriors, dominated each quarter winning 28-21, 51-37, 75-54 and 86-73.