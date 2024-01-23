Warner, Benta, Williams Jr and Scott Score Centuries as Crushers and Nation Win Big in ABCA Two Day

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Batting all-rounder Essan Warner scored 133 while batsman Demari Benta scored a second straight century to guide Pigotts Crushers to a commanding innings and 286 runs triumph over Bolans Blasters in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day Competition over the weekend.

Warner’s 133 not out came off just 112 balls and included 13 fours and five sixes, while Benta’s 100 came from 78 balls and included nine fours and one maximum as Crushers posted 390 for two declared in their first innings. There were contributions of 78 and 60 from Kadeem Henry and Uri Smith, respectively, as the hosts racked up the huge total.

Their performance with the bat came after bowling out Bolans Blasters for just 77 after the host had won the toss and opted to field. Bolans’ best performance with the bat came from Derek Mourillon who made 35.

The Player of the match, Jawakie Joseph, was the pick of the bowlers for Crushers, claiming four wickets for 26 runs in 11 overs. Joseph also bowled five maidens in the process. There were two wickets each for Benta and Warner.

Asked to bat a second time, Blasters fell for just 27 in 15.5 overs. Trevorson Atley claimed four wickets for just eight runs in seven overs, while Joseph picked up three for 14 in six overs.

The win moves Crushers to the top of the standings after just two matches with 21 points.

Meanwhile, Empire Nation, also on 21 points, enjoyed an innings and 200 runs victory over Bethesda Golden Eagles.

Empire’s success was mainly due to centuries from Tyrone Williams Jr and Kenrick Scott and an 11-wicket haul from veteran Justin Athanaze.

Batting first after winning the toss at Bethesda, Empire amassed 398 for nine declared with Williams Jr hitting 10 fours and two sixes on his way to 113 from 114 deliveries, while Scott top-scored with 119 from 122 balls. He struck 11 fours and three sixes. Kershaski Jno-Lewis chipped in with 81 from 66 deliveries.

Shacoy Floyd was the top bowler for Eagles, claiming four wickets for 100 runs in in his 15 overs.

Bethesda were then removed for just 157 runs in 51.3 overs. They had a half century from Mekali Tonge who made 58 from 81 balls, while Teron Payne contributed with 43 from 45 deliveries.

Athanaze, named player of the match, was the pick of the bowlers for Empire with four wickets for 28 runs in 15 overs. Almost half (7) of his 15 overs were maidens.

The bowler then returned to claim seven wickets for just 22 runs in 13 overs to help remove Bethesda for just 41 runs in their second innings after they were asked to bat for a second time.

In other matches contested over the weekend, Jennings Tigers picked up first innings points in a drawn match against defending champions Liberta Blackhawks; Rising Sun Spartans picked up first innings points in a drawn clash with Combined Schools, while the match between New Winthorpes Lions and All Saints Pythons was abandoned.