‘Wanted’ man Darius Williams still at large

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Potters man Darius Williams who escaped from police custody in December 2022 continues to elude authorities, despite efforts to track him down.

Williams’ name continues to appear on court dockets, with the prosecution acknowledging as recently as yesterday that he has still not been found.

He faces allegations of involvement in various serious criminal offences, including breaking and entering and theft, along with escaping police custody.

The most recent ‘wanted’ bulletin for Williams was released in December last year. A previous wanted notice was sent out in January 2021 in connection with a break-in at a St John’s store. Williams subsequently handed himself in and was charged. He was later bailed by court.

But late last year, Williams was arrested again in relation to another matter. That is when he managed to escape from police officers and he has been on the run since.

It is believed that sometime between November 30 and December 1 2020, Williams broke into a building on Long Street and stole a quantity of alcoholic beverages, two electrical transformers, a water pump, an undisclosed sum of money, and a number of other valuable items.

As the pursuit of Williams remains ongoing, a new court date of November 9 has been scheduled for him.

Law enforcement is urging residents with information on his whereabouts to contact any police station or call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.